Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Churchill Downs worth $84,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $227.01 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

