Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Morningstar worth $82,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $267.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,194,518 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

