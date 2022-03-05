Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of DXC Technology worth $82,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

