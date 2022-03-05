Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.35

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.