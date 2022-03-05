Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BNIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.