Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BNIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
