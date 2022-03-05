Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $272,643.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $272,643.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,504.75 or 1.00059445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

