Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barnes Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

