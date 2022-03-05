Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises about 5.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Barrett Business Services worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

