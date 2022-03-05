Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of BASFY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 861,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,543. Basf has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

