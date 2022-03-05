BASIC 24 Hour Volume Hits $897,551.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $897,551.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00104195 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.