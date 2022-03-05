Beacon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,685.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Beacon has a market cap of $735,167.12 and $16,685.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

