Beacon Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Beacon has a total market cap of $727,326.06 and $15,997.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

