Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $35.98 million and $5.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,929,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

