Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00196488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00349135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

