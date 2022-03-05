Belt Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $245,294.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $245,294.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

