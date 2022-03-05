BENQI 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.25 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. BENQI has a total market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

