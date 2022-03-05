Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.