B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of B&G Foods worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.24 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

