BiFi Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $48,015.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00194169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00348461 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008192 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

