Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.