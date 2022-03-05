Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,200 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up 24.7% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after buying an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. 8,891,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

