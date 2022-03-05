BinaryX Trading Up 52.5% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $34.95 or 0.00088742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $60.30 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007618 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00295789 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.