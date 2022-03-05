Binemon Price Tops $0.0060 (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

