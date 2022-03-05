Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

