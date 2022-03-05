Bionic (BNC) One Day Volume Tops $10.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a total market cap of $11,325.16 and $10.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00309305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004611 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.01247142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars.

