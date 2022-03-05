Bionic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $11,325.16 and $10.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

