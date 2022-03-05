BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $51.91 million and $760,178.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104732 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

