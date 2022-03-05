Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $317.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003809 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

