BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $139,259.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.27 million and $139,259.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

