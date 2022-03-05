Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $887,187.66 and $157.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

