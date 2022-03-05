Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $30,815.33 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

