Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 44.1% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $195,674.31 and approximately $3,190.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00233787 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

