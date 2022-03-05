Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $111.70 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.