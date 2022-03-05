Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $522.98 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $522.98 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $29.86 or 0.00075823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00295002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00087801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004461 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

