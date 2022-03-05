BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $84,458.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.29 or 0.06763360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00266329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.83 or 0.00747588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00070891 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00295627 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

