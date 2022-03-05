Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.74. 4,843,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BFARF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.