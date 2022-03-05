Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.18

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.18 and traded as low as $34.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

