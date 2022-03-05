Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,458 shares of company stock valued at $453,087 over the last three months.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth $9,654,000.

BIGZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 755,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,652. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.