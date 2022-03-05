BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.04 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

