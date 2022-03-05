Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGX opened at $13.66 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
