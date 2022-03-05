Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0018

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $210,683.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

