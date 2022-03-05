Blocknet Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.66 million and $968.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,503,249 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

