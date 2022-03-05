Blue Whale EXchange Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $250,567.84 and $16,683.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

