BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 86,784 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 556,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

