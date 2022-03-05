BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 552.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.01% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $161,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.14. 725,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,664. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

