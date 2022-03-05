BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 218,806 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 593.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,806 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $127.85. 5,335,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.