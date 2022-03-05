BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 417.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $48,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.87. The company had a trading volume of 383,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.17 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.