BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,142,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,322,680. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.86. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

