BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.50 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 546.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,386 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,460. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

