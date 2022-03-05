BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $90.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 593.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,729 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $90,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $110.30. 8,556,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,460. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

